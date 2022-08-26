CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CNFinance Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,613. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 753.06 and a current ratio of 821.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNFinance by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNFinance Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

