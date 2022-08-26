CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $13.02

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $12.62. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 39,612 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

