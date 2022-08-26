Cobak Token (CBK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.45 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,790,638 coins. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

