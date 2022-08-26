Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Cochlear stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

