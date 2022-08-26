Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Cochlear stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62.
About Cochlear
