CoinLoan (CLT) Price Reaches $16.28 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.28 or 0.00076399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $31.76 million and $205,271.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

