Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as low as C$1.68. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 16,580 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 31.85 and a quick ratio of 31.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.78.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colonial Coal International news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,257,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,637,265.50.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

