Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as low as C$1.68. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 16,580 shares traded.
Colonial Coal International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 31.85 and a quick ratio of 31.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.78.
Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Colonial Coal International
Colonial Coal International Company Profile
Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.