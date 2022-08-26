Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the July 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $985.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

CLPBY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 42,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.