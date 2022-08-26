Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $38.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

