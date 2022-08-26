Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Allison Pickens Sells 924 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allison Pickens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 142,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.26, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

