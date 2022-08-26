Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the July 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. 112,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,900. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.00.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

