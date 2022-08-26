Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the July 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. 112,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,900. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
