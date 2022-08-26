Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.16 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $46.37 or 0.00228938 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $334.73 million and approximately $112.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,218,812 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

