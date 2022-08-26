Compound Price Down 2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.01 or 0.00234234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $368.17 million and approximately $113.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,218,253 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

