Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,917 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $90,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture Trading Down 2.5 %

Accenture stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,736. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

