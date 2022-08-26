Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 189,078 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 285.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,078 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $61,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.39. 46,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

