Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $334.64 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,345 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $334,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 99,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

