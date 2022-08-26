Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $413.70 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $413,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. 131,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,740. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

