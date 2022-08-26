Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $82.22 Million Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,174,494 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.68% of Enerplus worth $82,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.4 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

ERF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.