Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 27,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.17. 383,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

