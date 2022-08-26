Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sempra worth $46,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $167.87. 7,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.