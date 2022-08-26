Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,515 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Thomson Reuters worth $286,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. 19,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,838. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

