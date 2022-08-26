Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 888,799 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 888,799 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of BCE worth $166,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,776. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

