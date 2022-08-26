Constellation (DAG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $562,136.00

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $99.82 million and approximately $562,136.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

