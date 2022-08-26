Contrasting Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Avalon Advanced Materials -28,671.43% -2.23% -2.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Avalon Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -49.04 Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 3,541.19 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Nechalacho project comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering an area of 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the East Kemptville project that consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 1,165 hectares located to the northeast of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia; the Separation Rapids project, which includes nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Kenora in Ontario; and the Lilypad project comprising 14 claims, including 166 new claim units or cells covering an area of approximately 3,299 hectares in located to the northeast of the Pickle Lake in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

