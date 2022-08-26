Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Down 74.8% in August

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

TRON opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRON. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

