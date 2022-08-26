Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Trimmed by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,700 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 1.5% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

