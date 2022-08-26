COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CICOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. 4,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

COSCO SHIPPING Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

