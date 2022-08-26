CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

CoStar Group stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

