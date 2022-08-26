Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $12.16 on Friday, hitting $538.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,072. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

