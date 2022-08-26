Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Fiduciary Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 4.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Coupang worth $238,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,374,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after buying an additional 650,880 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 119,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

