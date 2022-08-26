Cowen Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $35.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

