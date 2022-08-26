CPChain Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $996,513.13 and $59,325.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00220072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001408 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00439967 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

