Craig Hallum Trims Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Target Price to $1.50

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DMS opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.13. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

About Digital Media Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Articles

