Craig Hallum Trims Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Target Price to $1.50

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
NYSE:DMS opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.13. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
