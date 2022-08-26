Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 274.4% in August

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, a growth of 274.4% from the July 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CIK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,637. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

