Credit Suisse Group Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) to Neutral

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE ALA opened at C$30.19 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.31.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,792 shares of company stock worth $5,815,373.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.