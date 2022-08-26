Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the July 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 15,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

