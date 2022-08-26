Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the July 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Creek Road Miners Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 15,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.
About Creek Road Miners
