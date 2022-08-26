Critical Contrast: Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -304.21% -27.45% -16.51% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -96.93% -69.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 84.35 -$370.64 million ($3.40) -18.28 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.78) -0.34

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Freeline Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.10%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 704.20%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

