Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Shannon Sisler Sells 3,164 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Crocs Trading Down 4.8 %
Crocs stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 781.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
