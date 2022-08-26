Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $214.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

