Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Crypto 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,847,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,932,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crypto 1 Acquisition by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 904,080 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crypto 1 Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,065,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Crypto 1 Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 940,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAOO opened at $9.99 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

