Crypto Kombat Tops One Day Trading Volume of $134.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00009201 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $19,701.97 and approximately $134.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.