CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 4.4%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 2,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,364,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LAW. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

CS Disco Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $838.68 million and a PE ratio of -15.89.

Insider Activity

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CS Disco by 66.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

