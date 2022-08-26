CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Financial

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CUBE stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

