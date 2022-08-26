CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

