CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.
CubeSmart Price Performance
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
