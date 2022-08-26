Curate Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Curate has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $550,760.53 and $219,700.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,523 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.