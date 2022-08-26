Curio Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Curio coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curio has traded 310.3% higher against the dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $78,787.87 and $2.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128852 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032791 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00080178 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
