Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $550.84 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $550.84 million and approximately $151.22 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,810,493,620 coins and its circulating supply is 526,959,565 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

