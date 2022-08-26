CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NYSE:UAN traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $138.00. 81,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $179.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

