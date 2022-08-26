CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSGF stock remained flat at $22.97 during trading hours on Friday. CVS Group has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVSGF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,370 ($28.64) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

