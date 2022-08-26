CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $148.25. 237,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,463. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.