CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $148.25. 237,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,463. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Summit Insights decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

