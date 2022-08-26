Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $39.59 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $7,425.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $39.59 or 0.00181829 BTC on popular exchanges.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00593523 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

